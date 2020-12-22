AGL makes push to win LNG import terminal approval

Reuters is reporting that Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd has made a final bid for approval of a long-delayed LNG import terminal in the state of Victoria.

In 2016, AGL became the first company to propose the importation of LNG in southeastern Australia. The company had aimed to commence deliveries in early 2021, however its plans were placed on hold due to opponents calling for an extended environmental review.

AGL argues that the terminal will play an important role in meeting an expected shortfall in the regional’s gas supply from 2024. The company also contests the claim that significant environmental damage will occur.

According to Reuters, Victoria’s planning minister will receive the review’s recommendations in early 2021. The minister is then due to decide on the project in March. The review has reportedly received more than 6000 submissions.