PV Gas and PV Power sign contract to purchase first LNG train

PetroVietnam Gas Corp. (PV GAS) and PetroVietnam Power Corp. (PV Power) have held a signing ceremony for the LNG supply contract to serve the test run of Nhon Trach 3 and Nhon Trach 4 power plants.

Attending the signing ceremony, on the PV GAS side, there were Nguyen Thanh Binh, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Pham Van Phong, Member of the Board of Directors, General Director; members of the Board of Directors, Board of Management, Board of Supervisors, and representatives of specialised departments/units. On the PV Power side, there were Hoang Van Quang, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Le Nhu Linh, Member of the Board of Directors, General Director; members of the Board of Directors, Board of Management, Board of Supervisors, and representatives of specialised departments.

In order to meet the Government's commitments, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) is making efforts to participate in the national energy transi-tion process. In particular, two Petrovietnam member units, PV GAS and PV Power, are pioneering in supplying/using imported LNG to produce electricity to serve the country's economic development.

PV Power is currently investing in many large scale LNG power projects such as Nhon Trach 3 and Nhon Trach 4 power plants. At the same time, PV Power is also in the process of converting a number of power plants using natural gas to LNG.

With the goal of meeting the Government's commitment at COP26 to achieve net zero by 2050 and completing the Power Plan VIII, PV GAS has been actively implementing positive energy transition steps, proactively turning imported LNG into the main fuel source for gas-fired power plants in Vietnam, gradually replacing the rapidly decreasing natural gas source in the Southeast region (with a decrease in output of about 1 billion m3/y of gas). The readiness to supply the equivalent volume of gas to an imported LNG train, for the first time focusing on serving the Nhon Trach 3 and Nhon Trach 4 power plant projects, continues to affirm PV GAS's position as a pioneer and key enterprise in the gas sector in general and LNG in particular, the only one capable of meeting the increasingly high demand for clean energy for the country's socio-economic development.

Thanh Binh and Quang emphasised: “[The] signing ceremony is an important step for the two corporations in particular and Petrovietnam in general in the roadmap to turn imported LNG into the main fuel source for gas-fired power plants in Vietnam, gradually replacing the rapidly decreasing natural gas source in the Southeast region. This is also an affirmation of the determination to join hands, strengthen co-ordination and co-operation to maintain the leading position in the country's energy industry of the two corporations and Petrovietnam; continue to firmly implement the ‘National Energy Development Strategy’ approved by the Government.

Huynh Quang Hai, Deputy General Director of PV GAS, and Nguyen Kien, Deputy General Director of PV Power, represented the two corporations to perform the signing ceremony of the contract ‘Purchase and sale of the first LNG train to supply for trial operation of Nhon Trach 3 & Nhon Trach 4 power plants’, witnessed and congratulated by the leaders of both sides.

