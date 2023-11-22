 Skip to main content
  4. Oman LNG and BP sign LNG SPA

Oman LNG and BP sign LNG SPA

Oman LNG has announced the signing of a sales and purchase agreement with BP for the supply of 1 million tpy of LNG.

Oman LNG stated that it sustains the company’s position as a reliable supplier of clean energy worldwide, while contributing to the local gross domestic product.

The nine-year agreement is set to start from 2026.

