Oman LNG and BP sign LNG SPA
Oman LNG has announced the signing of a sales and purchase agreement with BP for the supply of 1 million tpy of LNG.
Oman LNG stated that it sustains the company’s position as a reliable supplier of clean energy worldwide, while contributing to the local gross domestic product.
The nine-year agreement is set to start from 2026.
