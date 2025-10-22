Venture Global receives final export authorisation for CP2 LNG

US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has signed the final export authorisation for the Venture Global CP2 LNG Project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, allowing exports of up to 3.96 billion ft3/d of US natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries.

“Finalising the non-FTA authorisation for CP2 LNG will enable secure and reliable American energy access for our allies and trading partners, while also providing well-paid jobs and economic opportunities at home,” said Kyle Haustveit, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy.

This authorisation follows the Department’s conditional authorisation to CP2 LNG in March 2025 and reflects the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s May 2025 decision approving the siting, construction, and operation of the facility.