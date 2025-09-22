Gibson Dunn advises Asterion on stake in Dunkerque LNG
Gibson Dunn has advised Asterion Industrial Partners, an independent investment management firm focused on infrastructure investments in the European mid-market, on the acquisition of a 25% stake in FluxDune and, indirectly, an approximately 15% stake in Dunkerque LNG, France’s largest LNG receiving and regasification terminal facility and one of the largest in continental Europe.
Paris corporate team included Partner, Bertrand Delaunay, of Counsel, Clarisse Bouchetemblé, and Associates, Alison Pereira Martins and Victor Milon. Partner, Jérôme Delaurière, and Associate, Antoine Bécot, advised on tax aspects, and Partners, Darko Adamovic and Etienne Paletto, advised on project financing. In London, the case was supervised by Partners, Federico Fruhbeck and Alice Brogi, and Associate, Magdalena Auge, with the support of Associate, Irène Polieri, on compliance aspects. Partner, Attila Borsos, advised on competition law aspects, while Partner, Adam Smith, advised on compliance issues.
