Woodside receives final approvals for Scarborough project

Woodside has welcomed the Federal Court's decision confirming the validity of the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority’s acceptance of the Scarborough Offshore Facility and Trunkline (Operations) Environment Plan (Scarborough Operations EP).

The Scarborough Operations EP was the final Commonwealth environmental approval required for Woodside to connect, commission and operate the Scarborough floating production unit.

Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill, acknowledged the decision and highlighted the project’s progress and impact.

“This outcome reinforces confidence in progressing the Scarborough Energy project, which is generating thousands of jobs during the construction phase and creating significant supply chain opportunities. The project is expected to contribute more than AUS$50 billion in direct and indirect taxes to Australia’s economy.

“Scarborough is expected to be one of the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG delivered into north Asian markets, providing reliable energy to the region while also supporting local energy security through critical domestic gas supply.”