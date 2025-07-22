FERC approves Gulfstream LNG’s filing application

Gulfstream LNG Development, LLC has announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved Gulfstream LNG’s filing application to construct a 4 million tpy onshore greenfield LNG export project on a 400+ acre site with 3 km of deepwater Mississippi River frontage in southern Louisiana. The achievement of this milestone in 14 months from the initiation of the FERC Pre-Filing process highlights the significant efforts of the team and partners. Gulfstream LNG has been assigned Docket # CP25-519-000.

Gulfstream LNG has now entered the application phase of the FERC permitting process. During this final phase of the FERC process, the project will undergo further evaluation for regulatory compliance and other statutory requirements, ultimately leading to the drafting of an environmental impact statement and FERC Order authorising construction. Currently, the only other project in the application phase is an expansion of an existing facility. Since Gulfstream LNG in May 2024, no new greenfield LNG export project proposals have initiated the FERC process, highlighting the limited availability of future suitable sites for development in the US.

Vivek Chandra, CEO and Founder of Gulfstream LNG, announced: “We are proud to be the first new greenfield project in more than five years to complete the FERC pre-filing phase and receive approval of our application from FERC. This represents a significant regulatory milestone as we progress toward a final investment decision and our goal of delivering low-carbon, affordable LNG to the global energy market by 2030.”