New Fortress Energy achieves first LNG for its Fast LNG asset

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has announced that it has achieved first LNG for its initial Fast LNG asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico. With this, Fast LNG establishes itself as the fastest large-scale LNG project ever developed.

NFE’s proprietary Fast LNG design is the first of its kind, pairing the latest advancements in modular liquefaction technology with jack up rigs or similar offshore infrastructure to enable a faster deployment schedule than traditional liquefaction facilities.

With a production capacity of 1.4 million tpy, or approximately 70 TBtus, First LNG completes the vertical integration of NFE’s LNG portfolio and will play a pivotal role in supplying low-cost, clean LNG to the Company’s downstream terminal customers.

“First LNG represents a transformative moment for our Company and the industry as a whole, and reaffirms our position as a fully integrated leader in the global LNG market,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE.

"We are immensely proud of the dedication and hard work by our team, who have completed more than 9 million work hours, to bring this large-scale project to life at a record pace. In doing so, our downstream customers now benefit from additional access to clean and reliable LNG, enabling sustained growth well into the future,” said Chris Guinta, Chief Financial Officer of NFE.

Fast LNG adds more than US$2 billion of infrastructure to the Company’s asset base, greatly improving NFE’s operational capabilities, financial flexibility, and credit profile.