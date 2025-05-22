QatarEnergy to start NFE train by mid-2026

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said that economic growth anywhere in the world cannot happen without fuel. Adding that “gas is the best source for fuel – that is reliable, affordable, and available to most countries”.

Speaking at a leadership dialogue held during the World Gas Conference (WGC) in Beijing, Minister Al-Kaabi reaffirmed that while all kinds of fuels and a wide energy mix are needed, gas will be the backbone of growth in all economies, and it is here to stay for the next century.

Minister Al-Kaabi said each country will have a different energy mix than the other, depending on intermittency variables such as when the sun does not shine, or when the wind does not blow, or when the rain does not fall.

“For us in Qatar,” Al-Kaabi added, “we have plenty of sunshine and today we are meeting 15% of our electricity demand from solar power, and we are working to double that to 30%.”

Answering a question on the net zero as an environmental target, Al-Kaabi stated that while many countries and companies announced commitment to net zero, it is clear now that many are backtracking as people realise it is very difficult to achieve net-zero by 2050 without a real plan and without consideration to their needs for energy and for economic growth.

Speaking on the progress of Qatar’s North Field expansion, Al-Kaabi commented: “We will be starting the first LNG train from the North Field East development which has a 32 million tpy LNG production capacity by mid-2026. Subsequently, other trains will come online after that. As for North Field West, it is in the engineering phase and will be going into the construction phase somewhere in 2027. We will more than double of LNG production from the current 77 million t to 160 million t including production from our Golden Pass project in Texas, which will come online later this year.”

“QatarEnergy will be the largest single LNG exporter as a company. While Qatar, as a country, will be the second largest exporter of LNG after the US for a very long time,” Minister Al-Kaabi said. “We will play a very big role in helping economies around the world to flourish and to grow, with the cleanest fossil fuel available.”

He said QatarEnergy was doubling its production capacity in many parts of the petrochemical industry and is building the world’s largest ethane cracker in the US, which is expected to start production in 1Q27; and the largest ethane cracker in the MENA region that is being built in Ras Laffan and is also expected to begin production in early 2027.

“So, between these two projects, this is the largest single investment by one company with CPChem, our good partners in both projects,” the Minister added.

On relations with China and the role it plays in the energy industry, he explained: “China’s growth is tremendous. They are creating a good energy mix and their ambition for renewables has far surpassed their plans. They are adding gas to their growth requirements. China is our biggest buyer of LNG and a partner in our NFE and NFS expansion. We are also building a large number of ships in China as part of our historic LNG shipbuilding programme.”