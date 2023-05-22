Eagle LNG increases LNG storage at JAXPORT

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) has facilitated the move of dozens of specialty LNG storage tanks owned by Eagle LNG through the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. Owned by LNG supplier Eagle LNG Partners LLC, half of the tanks will be used to temporarily increase storage at its Jacksonville LNG bunker facility near the Talleyrand Marine Terminal, and the other half will be used for exporting LNG to the Caribbean and elsewhere.

The tanks bound for the Caribbean mark the company’s progression toward replacing petroleum with natural gas for power generation to several islands, including Aruba. It also marks progress following a memorandum of understanding between Aruban leaders and JAXPORT to grow business connections. LNG growth serves as an example of a business connection mutually benefitting both regions.

“As the global fleet of LNG powered maritime vessels increases, the demand for LNG bunkering and larger LNG bunkers is growing. Also, given recent world events, Eagle LNG is building upon shipments of ISO containers of LNG that we have already transferred from JAXPORT to Europe. Eagle LNG is proud to be working closely with JAXPORT to increase LNG bunkering capacity at JAXPORT while also working to introduce new lower greenhouse gas emission solutions, such as bio-LNG, into the fuelling mix,” said Eagle LNG Director of Operations, Tim Robertson. “The addition of these new ISO containers enables Eagle LNG to continue to deliver on its promise of replacing dirty petroleum fuels for power generation in the Caribbean, including in Aruba, while supporting new container delivery routes from JAXPORT to points in the Caribbean and Europe.”

As demand for LNG continues to grow, JAXPORT has served as a hub for LNG expansion and development for the shipping industry and is the only US East Coast port to offer on-dock and near-dock LNG fuelling capabilities.

“Jacksonville is a global leader in the use and development of LNG due to the strength of our port partners,” added JAXPORT Director of Specialty Cargoes, Rick Schiappacasse. “We are pleased to have an efficient transportation network that can grow our capabilities and further the use of LNG as a clean marine fuel.”

The ISO tanks' move to JAXPORT was coordinated by logistics and freight forwarding company JF Moran, with stevedoring services provided by terminal operator SSA Atlantic. Local tank trucking provider, Patriot Logistics, transported the tanks to Eagle LNG’s Maxville LNG Facility in North Jacksonville.

“It's these partnerships that allow JF Moran to provide our clients with door-to-door service,” commented JF Moran CEO and President, Betty Robson. “This shipment is representative of the complete supply chain, beginning with the manufacturer overseas, followed by JF Moran providing the client with visibility on the shipment, resulting in the goods arriving at JAXPORT. There was a lot of coordination with our overseas agents to facilitate the shipment of the tanks as soon as the production was complete, clearing Customs at both origin and destination, coordinating the trucking, and all the details required to streamline the logistics process for our client.”