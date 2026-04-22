Woodside tugboat contract boosts Louisiana spend to US$1 billion

Woodside Energy has awarded a services contract to Green Tug Towing – a joint venture of Harbor Docking & Towing and Saltchuk Marine – for the design and construction of four new tugs to be built at C&C Marine and Repair in Belle Chase, Louisiana, and delivered to Louisiana LNG in 2028.

With this award, valued at more than US$300 million, Woodside and its contractors have now committed more than US$1 billion to Louisiana suppliers for the foundational development of the Louisiana LNG project.

Louisiana Governor, Jeff Landry, commented: “When opportunity calls, Louisiana answers. Woodside’s US$17.5 billion investment in Louisiana LNG and this tugboat contract prove that Louisiana’s workforce, innovation, and grit continue to attract world-class investment. When industry looks for reliability, resilience, and results, they look to Louisiana because our workforce sets the standard and delivers every time.”

Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer International, Daniel Kalms, added: “This contract is an important milestone for Louisiana LNG and demonstrates our commitment to investing in Louisiana. As we progress towards targeted first LNG in 2029, Green Tug Towing will play a key role in ensuring Louisiana LNG can safely deliver reliable supply to our global customers. This contract also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting local suppliers and growing the shipbuilding industry in Louisiana.”

The tugs will provide towing services for LNG tankers calling at the Louisiana LNG terminal over a 20-year term. Green Tug Towing will manage construction of the vessels in Belle Chasse and operate a tug facility in Lake Charles to support ongoing operations. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2Q26.

Thomas Springer, President of Green Tug Towing, noted: “This contract is a major milestone for Green Tug Towing and for Louisiana’s maritime industry, combining local shipbuilding, proven harbour assist operations, and long-term investment in safe, reliable LNG terminal services.”

The Green Tug Towing contract will support the creation of approximately 70 direct local jobs, an additional 30 indirect roles, and about 60 temporary positions during construction at C&C Marine and Repair in their Belle Chasse, Louisiana shipyard.

Tony Cibilich, President of C&C Marine and Repair, concluded: “C&C Marine and Repair is proud to partner on a project that showcases the capabilities of Louisiana shipbuilding. With this award, our current tugboat construction programme for Woodside and Harbor Docking & Towing projects now totals eight vessels in Belle Chasse. We are honoured to build these tugboats in Louisiana and support the continued growth of maritime jobs, industrial investment, and vessel construction expertise in our state.”