MOL signs first long-term LNG carrier charter contract with INPEX

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) has signed a long-term charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier with INPEX Shipping Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of INPEX Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MOL Encean Pte. Ltd.

This is the first LNG carrier to sail under a long-term charter contract with the INPEX Group, equipped with technologies designed to reduce environmental impact.

The naming ceremony was held at Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd’s Geoje shipyard in South Korea. INPEX Representative Director, President and CEO Takayuki Ueda and MOL Representative Director, Chairman of the Board Takeshi Hashimoto attended the ceremony. In the presence of numerous stakeholders, the vessel was named the Harmonic Breeze. After delivery, the vessel will contribute to the stable transportation of LNG and INPEX’s reliable energy supply.

In addition, the vessel is equipped with an air lubrication system and a shaft generator as environmental impact reduction systems, and is designed to achieve superior fuel efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional LNG carriers.

Based on the management plan ‘BLUE ACTION 2035’, the MOL Group is driving forward a portfolio transformation aimed at increasing the proportion of its stable revenue businesses. This project will help transform the group’s earnings foundation, reducing susceptibility to fluctuations in the shipping market by further expanding its LNG carrier fleet, which is among the largest in the world, and steadily securing long-term charter contracts.

MOL will strive to further deepen and develop its partnership with INPEX, while working to expand its low carbon and decarbonisation businesses as outlined in the ‘Environmental Vision -BLUE ACTION 2035 Phase 2-’. As a leading company in LNG transport, MOL remains committed to providing safe, high-quality services that contribute to reducing environmental impact.