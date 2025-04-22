Hanseatic Energy Hub strengthens management team

Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) has strengthened its management team to support steady progress in the construction and commissioning of Germany’s first land-based terminal for liquefied gases in Stade, while simultaneously preparing the energy hub for the LNG spot market and accelerating the transformation into a platform for future hydrogen-based energy solutions. Arjen Schampers has been appointed CEO to oversee construction, while Jan Themlitz transitions to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to lead the hub’s strategic development.

Arjen Schampers brings over 25 years of experience in managing large scale infrastructure and energy projects. He has held leadership positions in the offshore wind and energy sectors, including his role as Managing Director of Merkur Offshore GmbH, where he successfully led the construction and operation of one of Germany’s largest offshore wind farms. In addition, he has served on the boards of Greenlink Interconnector Ltd and North Star Shipping Ltd, gaining extensive expertise in international energy infrastructure. His proven track record in delivering complex projects makes him ideally suited to lead the Stade terminal through its construction and commissioning phases.

The Stade terminal will initially import LNG, synthetic natural gas (SNG), and bio-LNG. It is also designed to later handle ammonia as a carbon-neutral energy carrier based on hydrogen. Located at the Stade industrial site, the terminal’s strategic location offers ideal conditions for a modern energy hub with strong synergies between the chemical, logistics, and energy industries.

The HEH management board includes Arjen Schampers as CEO, Jan Themlitz as CCO, Axel Zwanzig as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Alejandro Marjalizo Martinez as Chief Technical and Operations Officer (CTOO) providing LNG-related technical expertise to the construction of the terminal. Together, they are driving HEH’s mission to secure Europe’s energy supply and support the transition to a carbon-neutral energy future.