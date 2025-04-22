ENN Natural Gas signs 15-year LNG SPA with ADNOC
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd (ENN LNG), a wholly owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd (ENN NG), and ADNOC have signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA). Under the SPA, ADNOC will supply approximately 1 million tpy of LNG to ENN NG for a period of 15 years. The LNG will primarily be sourced from ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG project. The SPA marks the largest LNG deal by volume ever signed between the UAE and a Chinese partner.
Against the backdrop of deep shifts in global gas supply dynamics and heightened price volatility, the SPA represents a major step forward in ENN NG’s strategy to enhance the resilience of its energy supply chain and diversify its global portfolio. The oil-linked supply helps balance the overall cost of structure of ENN NG’s resource portfolio. This structure enhances the stability of ENN NG’s long-term procurement costs and strengthen the company’s risk management capabilities. In particular, during periods of widening oil-gas price spreads and volatile spot markets, the SPA will help ENN NG mitigate procurement cost fluctuations and bolster its ability to navigate global energy price uncertainties. This not only strengthens the long-term security of natural gas supply in China, but also provides robust support for meeting the stable gas demand of residential, commercial, and industrial end-users.
