KN Energies, Hoegh LNG Klaipeda, and the Lithuanian Maritime Academy agree on development of seafarers’ competences

AB KN Energies, UAB Hoegh LNG Klaipeda, and the Lithuanian Maritime Academy (LAJM) have signed a tripartite agreement, committing to developing and enhancing the competence of seafarers in the servicing, management, and maintenance of FSRUs and LNG carriers.

According to Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN Energies, considering the geopolitical situation, such a step is welcome and far-sighted, ensuring the development of seafarers' competences required for servicing FSRU and LNG carriers in Lithuania and the rest of Europe.

“LNG terminal with FSRU Independence is critical infrastructure for Lithuania and the region's energy security and independence. A crucial aspect of ensuring security is the competence and skills of the people who manage and operate this terminal, so the development of competence among the younger generation of seafarers in this specific field is genuinely needed. Experts trained in this area will not only meet the expectations of the maritime community but also enhance Lithuania's attractiveness and competitiveness as a maritime nation,” said Šilenskis.

The tripartite agreement regarding the development of young seafarers' competences was signed by Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer of KN Energies, Mindaugas Petrauskas, CEO of Hoegh LNG Klaipeda, and Vaclav Stankevic, Director of the LAJM. Based on the agreement, LAJM committed to reviewing and adjusting maritime study programs to provide students with more knowledge of the maintenance, management, and servicing of LNG terminals and LNG carriers. Additionally, KN Energies together with Hoegh LNG Klaipeda agreed to create conditions for paid internships and lectures at the terminal, and to finance these activities.

“After the government's decision to register the LNG vessel at the Register of Sea-going Ships of the Republic of Lithuania, a discussion arose in the public and the seafarers' community about the competences of seafarers and the opportunities for them to work on board the ship. Being a company of strategic importance for the energy security of Lithuania and the surrounding region, KN initiated co-operation in adapting the study programmes of LAJM to the specifics of LNG shipping and providing opportunities for students to do paid internships on the FSRU Independence, which becomes our property at the end of this year,” noted Navikas.

“Understanding the responsibilities of KN associated with taking over the ownership of the LNG vessel and the significance of the LNG terminal for Lithuania, we take our partnership responsibly and are ready to share our experience and competences to help grow the maritime community in Lithuania. Given the growing global network of FSRU and the demand for LNG carrier management and maintenance, I have no doubt that the students will have a wide range of career opportunities not only in Lithuania but also abroad,” commented Petrauskas.

“This agreement opens the way for students to acquire new professional competences and learn directly from professionals and practitioners. I believe that this co-operation will increase the attractiveness of maritime studies and give a new impetus to the development of maritime training in Lithuania, and more and more young people will have new and attractive career prospects," explained Stankevic.

Under the agreement, KN and Hoegh LNG Klaipeda will provide up to two students with a paid internship on board the vessel for up to six months. The students will also receive practical lectures during which the seafarers in charge of the Independence terminal will share the specifics of their work and best practices on LNG carriers.

KN Energies will reimburse other costs related to the cadets' internship and will pay a remuneration in line with the market level for the internship. After the studies, both companies reserve the right to make job offers to the best students. It is foreseen that the study programmes will be updated, and the students will be ready to start their internships at the terminal from 2025.