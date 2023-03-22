Sarens appointed to support Qatar's increased LNG production

Sarens, a world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport, and crane rental services, is working alongside Qatar Fabrication Company W.L.L (QFAB) to build several offshore jackets for Qatar Gas. This new partnership comes at a strategic time, with Qatar's ambition to localise its energy sector supply chain and increase its LNG production from 77 million tpy to 110 million tpy in the coming years.

QFAB is a joint venture between McDermott, the country's leading technology provider, engineering, and construction solutions through its fabrication yard located in Al Jalahma, and Nakilat, Qatar's leading shipping and maritime company. Sarens has been able to establish a long-term relationship with QFAB from 2019, just after its formation. This has meant that QFAB has based its engineering studies and lifting calculations on Sarens cranes, making them the main option for carrying out this project.

Sarens Nass Middle East's (SNME) collaboration on the project will provide end-to-end engineering solutions that will help QFAB joint venture to carry out the construction, maintenance, repair, and refurbishment of onshore and offshore structures, as well as all types of vessels. This way, Sarens has been able to deliver all the equipment according to QFAB's schedule, without affecting its work, and has been able to deploy its experienced heavy lift operators to carry out the assignment.

Lifting 300 – 400 t towers to a height of 50 – 60 m was a major challenge for the project engineers. Thanks to the equipment deployed, which consisted of different models of crawler cranes such as the LR1750, with a maximum load capacity of 750 t, or other smaller cranes such as the CC2800, LR1300, and LR1130, these tasks could be carried out without major setbacks. In addition, to complete the equipment necessary to undertake the operations, the Sarens Projects division was able to support SNME by supplying a CC6800 crane model, the largest on the project, with a maximum capacity of 1350 t, a boom length of 511.8 ft and a maximum jib length of 354.3 ft.

Philippe Verdeure, Project Managing Director ME and APAC, said: “The QFAB team appreciated the way Sarens division carried out the lifting operation in a professional and safe manner. Thanks to our extensive experience in the construction industry and the proofed expertise of our engineers, we have placed the equipment and infrastructure necessary to successfully complete a project of this scale, overcoming all the challenges we have faced.”