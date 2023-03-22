Nakilat and HSD Engine sign long-term engine maintenance and services contract

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) and HSD Engine have signed a long-term service agreement for the provision of spares and maintenance services necessary to maintain the reliability of engines on board Nakilat’s wholly owned LNG vessels. This agreement will further improve the operational efficiency of the vessels’ engines and contribute to the overall LNG fleet availability, thereby maintaining Nakilat’s vision of being a global leader and provider of choice for energy transportation and maritime services.

Nakilat’s CEO, Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, said: “We are very pleased to sign this agreement with HSD Engine today. At Nakilat, our priority is to increase the operational efficiency of our vessels and maintaining the highest reliability and safety standards, as it gives us the competitive advantage at a time when the company is expanding its reach in the global gas shipping market.”

HSD Engine CEO, Young Youl Koh, added: “We are honoured and excited to sign this agreement with Nakilat. We will do our best to contribute to the safe operation and profit creation of the Nakilat fleet. Through this contract, we will further strengthen our cooperative relationship with Nakilat, and through the successful implementation of this project, we will strive to become a trusted business partner that provides the highest level of technical services in Qatar and the Middle East.”