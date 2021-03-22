Excelerate welcomes new Vice President of Gas and Power

Industry veteran Don Hubbard has joined Excelerate Energy’s development team as Vice President of Gas and Power. Don will reinforce Excelerate’s team as the company continues its aggressive push for further integration of the LNG value chain. Don joined Excelerate on 1 March 2021.

“Even with an abundance of LNG in the market, access to clean, reliable power is lacking in many regions of the world. Integrated power solutions are key to reducing energy poverty,” stated Daniel Bustos, Chief Commercial Officer of Excelerate. “We are fortunate to have Don join our team. As customers look for more integration in accessing reliable energy solutions, his experience and expertise support our expanding project development portfolio.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the finance and energy infrastructure sectors, Don has developed LNG to Power projects, LNG regas terminals, gas pipelines, and both greenfield power plant and power plant conversion projects. He began his operating career with The AES Corporation (AES), where he established AES’s Global LNG & Natural Gas Program. Don also helped manage the AES Africa Power Company, which owned gas power plants in Nigeria and a vertically integrated utility in Cameroon that operated the national transmission and distribution system as well as thermal and hydropower plants. Since departing AES, he has worked with InterEnergy Holdings Ltd in developing LNG to Power projects requiring the conversion of power plants in Caribbean markets, including Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, and construction of a 50 km gas pipeline in the Dominican Republic. Most recently, he was Director of Project Development at Hygo Energy (formerly Golar Power).

Don is a graduate of the US Naval Academy, where he received a Bachelor of Science in a general engineering core curriculum. Don also holds a J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law, where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review.