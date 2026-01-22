Glenfarne announces strategic partnership with Danaos

Glenfarne Group, LLC subsidiary, Glenfarne Alaska LNG, LLC, majority owner and developer of the Alaska LNG project, and Danaos Corp., one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, have announced a strategic partnership to advance Alaska LNG. Under the agreement, Danaos will facilitate the construction and operation of at least six LNG carriers to deliver LNG to global customers and make a US$50 million development capital investment to support the project.

“Danaos, with their reputation for high-quality ship ownership and operations, is a valued addition to our roster of Alaska LNG strategic partners,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne. “One of Alaska LNG’s major competitive advantages is our short shipping distance to Asia, featuring canal-free routes avoiding contested waters. The addition of reliable shipping solutions meaningfully advances the development of Alaska LNG.”

Danaos CEO, Dr John Coustas, added: “As Alaska LNG opens up a major new source of North Pacific energy, Danaos is pleased to offer our shipping expertise to reliably serve customers across the region and around the world with safe, competitive LNG delivery. This transaction provides us with an opportunity to expand on our expertise in global seaborne transportation and expand the footprint of Danaos in the LNG and energy segments.”