Chiyoda awarded FEED contract by QatarEnergy
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Chiyoda Corp., has been awarded a FEED contract by QatarEnergy LNG, acting as an agent for QatarEnergy, for the North Field West (NFW) LNG onshore facilities in Ras Laffan, Qatar.
The NFW project is QatarEnergy’s third expansion of LNG production from North Field, which will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 142 million tpy upon project completion.
