KN Energies joins Gas Infrastructure Europe

AB KN Energies, a leading international energy terminal operator, has announced its membership in the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) association. It brings the European Association to 68 members from 25 countries.

GIE is the voice of the gas infrastructure operators of Europe which work and innovate with LNG terminals, underground storages, and transmission pipelines. Integrating KN Energies AB into its membership was a logical move considering the aligned commitment to support Europe in diversifying its roads and supply source for a resilient energy system.

Jurgita Šilinskaite-Vensloviene, the Head of LNG Commerce, will be the main representative of KN Energies to the GIE association.

KN Energies representative, Šilinskaite- Vensloviene, stated: “Gas infrastructure has a key part to play in fostering Europe’s energy resilience and decarbonisation. It’s good to join GIE for an exponential move forward in that direction. We look forward to contributing our expertise and advancing the collective goals of GIE, fostering innovation and resilient energy management.”

“As the voice of Europe’s gas infrastructure operators, we are delighted to welcome KN Energies AB onboard. Your extensive experience and dedication to excellence make it a valuable addition to the association. Together, we will keep acting to support the work of the EU institutions for an efficient transition,” noted Boyana Achovski, GIE Secretary General.