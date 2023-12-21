ADNOC signs long-term LNG HOA with ENN Natural Gas

ADNOC has announced the signing of a 15-year heads of agreement (LNG agreement) with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co. Ltd, for the delivery of at least 1 million tpy of LNG.

The LNG will primarily be sourced from ADNOC’s low-carbon Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The deliveries are expected to start in 2028, upon commencement of the facility’s commercial operations.

Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Senior Vice President, Marketing, said: “This landmark LNG agreement from our ongoing Ruwais LNG project enhances AD-NOC’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider and creates new opportunities for value-creation across our gas value chain as natural gas demand continues to increase. We are making excellent progress in delivering this strategic project as we grow our portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to enable the energy transition and we will continue to support our customers and partners on this journey.”

The Ruwais LNG project is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, supporting ADNOC’s accelerated Net Zero by 2045 ambition. When completed, the project, which consists of two 4.8 million tpy LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 million tpy, will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity to help meet increased global demand for natural gas.

The LNG agreement is contingent upon a final investment decision (FID) on the project, including regulatory approvals, and the negotiation of a definitive sale and purchase agreement between the two companies.