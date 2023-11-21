Mexico Pacific and Government of Chihuahua announce strategic collaboration for energy infrastructure development

The Government of the State of Chihuahua and Mexico Pacific have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement, attracting key financial investment in Chihuahua and supporting the construction and operation of Mexico Pacific's Sierra Madre Pipeline.

The Sierra Madre Pipeline will originate at the border of the US and Mexico transporting approximately 2.8 billion ft3/d of natural gas across the states of Chihuahua and Sonora to the company's Saguaro Energía LNG facility on the West Coast in Puerto Libertad, Sonora.

The support of Governor, Maru Campos, State and Municipal leaders, demonstrates the importance of Mexico Pacific's investment in the State. Comprising a key part of the broader LNG project, the Sierra Madre Pipeline will bring employment opportunities, infrastructure development, community improvement, and economic growth to Chihuahua and the nation while positioning Mexico as the fourth-largest LNG exporting country worldwide, significantly contributing to global energy security.

Among the main tenets of the agreement are the State's commitment to support Mexico Pacific in areas of mutual interest relating to the construction and operation of pipeline infrastructure in Chihuahua. These include logistics, construction, technology, security, and community engagement.

“We are pleased to formalise our strategic relationship with the Government of Chihuahua as we continue to work together to realise the positive benefits this world-class energy infrastructure will bring to Chihuahua and the people of Mexico,” said Ivan Van der Walt, CEO of Mexico Pacific. “The State of Chihuahua has a skilled workforce and holds a promising future as a centre of nearshoring excellence for cleaner energy and major capital projects. We are proud to have consciously designed our pipeline to avoid environmentally sensitive areas, indigenous communities, and population centres, a first for pipeline development in Mexico, demonstrating the ability for investment to co-exist with, and earn the trust and support of, the government and key stakeholders.”

“This collaboration will allow us to position ourselves in the eyes of the continent as a more competitive and reliable region for future investments, and will make us the state that transports the most natural gas. I thank Mexico Pacific for their trust and assure them that we will provide the necessary conditions for the completion of this work that will benefit us all,” added Campos.

As part of the agreement, the Government of Chihuahua will continue to pave an efficient path for the commencement of construction of this historic project in the coming months, marking yet another significant milestone in the progression of energy infrastructure for the State.