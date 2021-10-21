Elliott to hold ceremony for cryogenic pump testing facility

Company officials and invited guests will gather on 22 October 2021 to commemorate the completion of Elliott’s new US$60 million state-of-the-art cryogenic pumps testing facility. The 10.30 am ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the new facility, 718 Bullitt Avenue in Jeannette, Pennyslvania, US.

Construction on the Cryodynamic Products testing facility kicked off in December 2019. The 13-acre campus is situated on the former Jeannette Glass property, and encompasses six buildings, including an indoor enclosed test loop. The test loop features two cryogenic pump test stands and a dedicated cryogenic expander test stand.

"Our new world class facility gives us the capability to test a full range of cryogenic pumps and liquid expanders, from the smallest units, to units larger than those currently available in the industries we serve,” said Mark Babyak, Vice President of Cryodynamic Products and Industrial Products at Elliott. “We can test our customers’ units with liquid nitrogen, natural gas, or propane, depending on their specific application, and we are equipped with the latest instrumentation technology to ensure the best testing experience in the market. This investment demonstrates Elliott’s commitment to our employees and to the community at large, moving forward and beyond together."