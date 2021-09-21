Repsol kick-starts LNG bunker terminal construction in Spain

Repsol has started the construction of the LNG bunker terminal at the port of Bilbao, Spain, to supply the Brittany Ferries' vessels named Salamanca and Santoña, which will start their operations in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The construction of this terminal is part of the long-term collaboration agreement formalised in 2019 between Repsol and Brittany Ferries for the supply of LNG to their operations in Spain. This facility is scheduled to be commissioned in 1H22.

The Bilbao terminal will have a cryogenic tank with a storage capacity of 1000 m3, which allows the natural gas to be kept in a liquid state at -160°C. The flexible design of the terminal will allow it to service different vessels in the future, representing an important decarbonisation opportunity for port operations.

The start of construction is on schedule thanks to the efficient collaboration between Repsol's engineering teams, the different administrations involved, and the Port Authority of Bilbao.

This project is a clear example of Repsol’s commitment to industrial development and will involve an investment of more than €10 million. This terminal will be joined by the construction of a second terminal of the same capacity in Santander, Spain, where the Port Authority of Santander has already begun work on the conditioning of the quay where the bunker station will be located. Both terminals are co-financed by the European Commission through the CEF – Connecting Europe Facilities Programme.

The construction of the Bilbao and Santander terminals is another step towards the company's goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2050, with LNG as an alternative fuel for ships.

Specifically, the gasification of the Brittany Ferries’ lines operating from Bilbao and Santander will reduce annual emissions by approximately 73 000 t/CO 2 , equivalent to the annual emissions of 50 500 cars.

LNG in Spain

Spain currently has six operational LNG reception and storage plants distributed along its coastline from which the demand for this fuel can be supplied to the fleet of LNG ships.

According to data from the Iberian Association of Natural Gas for Mobility (Gasnam), the current fleet of LNG-powered ships worldwide is 221, which represents a growth of 70% compared to the 131 ships that were sailing in 2018.

LNG bunker is a growing business with significant environmental advantages, as it reduces carbon dioxide and minimises sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter emissions to near-zero levels.