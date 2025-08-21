PECC2 signs AiP for Cong Thanh LNG project

Cong Thanh Thermal Power Joint Stock Company and the Doosan Enerbility (Korea) and Power Construction Consulting Joint Stock Company 2 (PECC2) joint venture have signed an agreement in principle to implement the 4500 MW Cong Thanh power plant project (Phase 1: 1500 MW; Phase 2: 3000 MW).

Attending the signing ceremony, on the side of the Investor (Cong Thanh Thermal Power Joint Stock Company) was Nguyen Cong Ly – Chairman of Cong Thanh Group; on the side of Doosan Enerbility was Yeonin Jung – Vice Chairman of Doosan Enerbility Group; on the side of PECC2 was Nguyen Chon Hung – Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with representatives of the Board of Directors from the three parties.

Cong Thanh thermal power project is located in Nghi Son Economic Zone, Thanh Hoa Province, with imported LNG as the main fuel and using combined cycle gas turbine technology. The conversion to LNG fuel has elevated the project, helping to increase value and open up prospects in the energy development process in Vietnam.

Cong Ly expressed his honour to sign the principle agreement with PECC2 and Doosan, creating an important foundation for implementing strategic development steps for the Cong Thanh LNG thermal power plant project. He emphasised that Cong Thanh and its partners Doosan, PECC2 have had a lot of experience cooperating in previous coal-fired thermal power projects, and with the trust in the capacity and experience of the consortium of two contractors, this project will be implemented quickly, effectively and with high quality. He also expressed his hope that, immediately after the signing ceremony, the parties will urgently coordinate closely, immediately start specific tasks to soon put the project into practical implementation, contributing significantly to the sustainable energy development of the country.

Jung affirmed that Doosan has a lot of experience in successfully implementing EPC power plant projects in Vietnam, and especially has effectively co-operated with PECC2 through a series of key projects such as Vinh Tan, Vinh Tan 4 Expansion, as well as currently working with PECC2 to implement the O Mon IV thermal power project. Based on the co-operation agreement signed, the Doosan–PECC2 consortium will closely co-ordinate with the Investor and partners to soon put the project into the groundbreaking stage and successfully implement it.

Chon Hung affirmed that the Cong Thanh LNG thermal power project is an important opportunity, opening up a new development direction for PECC2 in the field of gas-fired electricity in the coming time. With a solid foundation and the right direction of the Investor, along with the effective co-ordination between Doosan and PECC2, he believes that the project will reap good results.

He emphasised that with extensive experience, high-quality human resources and equipment capacity, PECC2 is committed to accompanying the Investor and Doosan to bring practical values and success to the project. He also said that the signing ceremony is not only a starting point, but also a determination to accompany the long-term between the parties. Although the road ahead is still full of difficulties, with maximum effort and close cooperation with Doosan, PECC2 believes that it will complete the project, meet expectations and bring the highest satisfaction to customers.

The operation of the project not only ensures the supply of electricity to Thanh Hoa province, but the project also supplies electricity to the Northern load centre area. With the increasing load demand, the operation of the 4500 MW Cong Thanh LNG power project is of great significance in providing electricity for the socio-economic development needs of the country.