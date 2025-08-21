Furui Energy launches Brazil’s first bio-LNG project

Furui Energy Service has held a kick-off meeting for Brazil’s first bio-LNG project. The event was attended by Li Huaibing, General Manager of Furui Energy Service, along with representatives from the company’s Overseas Sales Department, Overseas Project Department, Technology Department, Procurement Department, Furui Do Brazil, and executives from one of Brazil’s leading large scale agricultural companies.

The convening of the kick-off meeting marks the project’s official entry into the substantive implementation stage. Representatives from various departments gathered to hold in-depth discussions on key aspects such as project preparation, construction planning, and technical assurance, laying a solid foundation for the smooth execution of the project.

The project is designed to process 200 000 m3/d of biogas, with the core objective of efficiently converting abundant organic waste resources into high-purity bio-LNG. Leveraging Furui Energy Service’s advanced biogas purification and liquefaction technology, the project ensures that the final product fully complies with local standards in Brazil.