ADNOC announces FID for Umm Shaif Gas Cap

ADNOC is accelerating its integrated global gas growth strategy with a US$6.2 billion (AED 22.6 billion) final investment decision (FID) to develop the Umm Shaif Gas Cap in Abu Dhabi alongside its international partners TotalEnergies, Eni, and China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC).

The UAE holds the seventh-largest gas reserves in the world. As global demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy continues to grow, ADNOC is unlocking more of the nation’s gas resources and expanding its LNG portfolio to meet the needs of its domestic and international customers and power industrial and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth.

The FID for Umm Shaif Gas Cap is the latest milestone in the company’s gas growth strategy and will unlock more than 600 million ft3/d of natural gas and associated gas liquids, equivalent to almost 10% of the UAE’s current daily gas consumption. The investment will reinforce the UAE’s energy security and its role as a reliable global energy supplier. Production from the development is expected by 2030.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “ADNOC is accelerating its integrated gas strategy to further harness the UAE's vast gas resources and expand our global LNG platform, as global demand for natural gas continues to rise. The Umm Shaif Gas Cap FID is another important milestone in delivering this strategy and reinforcing ADNOC's position as a reliable gas supplier. Together with our international partners, we are building on decades of responsible stewardship of Abu Dhabi’s longest-operating offshore field to unlock lasting value for the UAE and our customers.”

The FID for Umm Shaif Gas Cap reinforces the UAE's reputation as a trusted destination for long-term global investment and follows the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs’ (SCFEA) award of the concession agreement for the Bab Gas Cap, which is expected to unlock an additional 1.5 billion ft3/d of natural gas and associated gas liquids. It also builds on ADNOC’s launch of a global LNG marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which is targeting 47 million tpy of combined marketable LNG capacity by 2035.

The FID includes three EPC packages totalling US$5.1 billion (AED 18.8 billion) for large scale offshore infrastructure awarded by ADNOC to consortiums including major UAE and international contractors. The development also includes a US$365 million (AED 1.3 billion) 14-well drilling and integrated drilling services programme to be delivered by ADNOC Drilling over 18 months using three existing rigs.