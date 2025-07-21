Argent LNG selects GIS Engineering as engineering partner

Argent LNG has selected GIS Engineering as its ‘below-the-bolts’ engineering partner, tasking the Louisiana-based firm with spearheading FEED, site preparation, and regulatory development for the company’s flagship project at Port Fourchon.

The selection marks a significant milestone in Argent LNG’s progression toward entering the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process. GIS Engineering will deliver the vital civil, marine, environmental, and regulatory groundwork required to support the full permitting and construction phases of this transformative energy infrastructure project.

“GIS has helped shape the future of Port Fourchon for over three decades,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “Their technical depth, understanding of the terrain and coastal systems, and strong relationships with regulators make them the ideal partner to deliver the groundwork for our project. With GIS leading FEED on the below-the-bolts scope, we move forward with confidence, precision, and local insight.”

Headquartered in Galliano, Louisiana, GIS Engineering has long been a leader in coastal engineering, infrastructure planning, and environmental services throughout the Gulf Coast. With a 30-year track record working alongside the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and top dredging contractors, GIS has helped deliver nearly every major infrastructure expansion at Port Fourchon.

Now, GIS will bring its local expertise to lead the FEED phase for Argent LNG’s below-the-bolts scope, including:

Civil and marine infrastructure design.

Geotechnical analysis and hydrodynamic modelling.

NEPA and FERC environmental permitting and compliance.

Dredging co-ordination and coastal resilience planning.

State and federal agency engagement.

“We’re proud to align with the Argent team in offering our planning, environmental, and design expertise to deliver critical LNG and energy infrastructure to Port Fourchon,” added Mark Pregeant II, CEO of GIS Engineering. “A project of this magnitude offers an incredible opportunity for our employees while providing a generational boost to our local economy. These efforts not only strengthen our energy landscape but reflect GIS’ legacy and commitment to safety, innovation, and long-term value for our clients and community.”

The ‘below-the-bolts’ FEED and site development led by GIS will underpin Argent’s modular LNG terminal, designed to deliver up to 25 million tpy of lower-carbon LNG by 2030. GIS’s foundational work will integrate seamlessly with Argent’s ‘above-the-bolts’ technology stack, which includes industry-leading systems from Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT.