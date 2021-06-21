 Skip to main content
GTT to design tanks for Hyundai Heavy Industries

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of a European shipowner.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 200 000 m3 and will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex+ membrane cryogenic containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

