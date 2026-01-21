Wood secures contract extension with Woodside

Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has secured a two-year contract extension worth up to US$65 million (AUS$100 million) with Woodside to continue delivering brownfield EPCM services across offshore assets at the North West Shelf (NWS) project in Western Australia.

The NWS project is one of the world’s largest and most mature LNG developments and has safely supplied affordable and reliable energy to Western Australia and global customers for decades.

Under the contract extension, Wood will deliver asset modifications designed to boost production, reliability, and longevity across Woodside’s NWS offshore facilities, including the North Rankin Complex, the Goodwyn A platform, and the Okha FPSO.

John Mtanios, President of Asia Pacific Operations at Wood, said: “This ex-tension reflects the strength of our 35-year relationship with Woodside and the trust built through consistent performance and a shared drive for excellence. Since first securing this contract in 2013, our teams have developed deep knowledge of each asset and Woodside’s operational priorities. That insight enables us to go beyond safe, reliable operations – finding smarter ways to improve productivity, reduce costs, and optimise performance.

“Looking ahead, we’re proud to play a key role in future-proofing these as-sets, to support Australia’s energy security and LNG export success for years to come.”

This contract is delivered by a team of 140 Wood employees based in Perth, Western Australia, supported by the company’s global engineering network.