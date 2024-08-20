ADC to develop LNG port in Jordan

Aqaba Aqaba Development Corp. (ADC) and the global consortium of AG&P International Holdings Pte and GAS Entec Co. have signed an agreement to implement the development of Sheikh Sabah LNG Port at a cost of US$125 million. The agreement, signed by ADC CEO, Hussein Al-Safadi, and the consortium (contractor), included the establishment of an onshore refrigeration unit (ORU) in addition to development works on the existing natural gas port.

Al-Safadi stressed that the Sheikh Sabah Natural Gas Port development project is a strategic project that represents a qualitative leap in the port system in Aqaba, developing and modernising it according to the highest international standards regulating this sector, in co-operation and direct co-ordination and joint committees formed with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and the National Electricity Company, noting the importance of Sheikh Sabah Natural Gas Port as one of the most prominent options for energy supply sources in Jordan.

During the signing of the agreement at the Aqaba Development Company building, Al-Safadi stressed that the Sheikh Sabah Natural Gas Port development project aims to maintain the option of importing LNG, used for the purposes of generating electricity and supplying industries as a strategic option in cases of interruption of any of the current supply sources, while achieving financial savings on the costs of producing electricity.

Al-Safadi explained that the project involves establishing onshore facilities and an onshore gasification unit to convert natural gas stored in the FSU from a liquid state into compressed natural gas with a capacity of up to 700 million ft3/d, which is pumped from the port to the Arab Gas Pipeline that connects to the power generation stations in the Kingdom (this capacity is similar to the current capacity of the port), as the project implementation period is 22 months from the date of commencement of implementation.

Al-Safadi appreciated the efforts made by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to finance part of the project cost of US$125 million by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development under a soft loan and to provide all the facilities required to proceed with the project. It is worth mentioning that the Aqaba Development Company established the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah LNG Port in 2015. The port included all the necessary facilities for importing LNG, in addition to renting an FSRU to store LNG and convert it back to gas to deal with the natural gas outage during that period, in addition to ensuring the availability of an alternative option to deal with any cases of outage or insufficient supply of natural gas.