AES and PV Gas receive investment policy approval for Son My LNG Terminal in Vietnam

Son My LNG Terminal Project Company, a joint venture of AES and PetroVietnam Gas JSC (PV Gas), was granted the investment policy approval for its Son My LNG Terminal project by Binh Thuan People’s Committee on 11 July 2023.

The Son My LNG terminal project will be located in Binh Thuan Province, in the South-Central region of Vietnam. The terminal will have an installed capacity of 450 trillion Btu and is expected to begin commercial operations in 2027.

Joseph Uddo, President of AES Vietnam, said: “The investment policy approval for Son My LNG Terminal is a significant milestone that enables us to move forward with the development of this critical infrastructure project. With more than 12 years of operation in Vietnam, AES is committed to accelerating the future of energy through important projects like this. We are pleased to receive approval from the Binh Thuan People’s Committee and excited to partner with PV Gas on this strategic project that will contribute to Vietnam’s energy transition and economic growth.”

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc E. Knapper, added: “The Son My project will bring energy security to Vietnam in the transition to cleaner sources of energy. I am happy to see a world class US company like AES as a partner of choice for PV Gas and the Government of Vietnam.”

The Son My LNG terminal project, together with AES’ 2.2 GW Son My 2 com-bined cycle gas turbine (CCGT), represents a multibillion-dollar investment. Son My 2 CCGT, which received investment policy approval earlier this year, will bring safe and reliable energy to power the growth of Vietnam while supporting the transition to cleaner and greener technologies.