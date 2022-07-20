GTT receives order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT has announced that it has received, in 2Q22, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of a European ship owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for 1Q26.