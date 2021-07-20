GTT to design fuel tanks for LNG-fuelled container vessels

At the end of June, GTT received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the fuel tank design of five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels, able to carry 15 000 containers each, on behalf of the Asian ship-owner Seaspan Corporation, the world’s largest independent owner and operator of container ships, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp and the Israeli charterer ZIM.

The fuel tank of each vessel will offer a capacity of 12 000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. These tanks will include unique features to facilitate a potential conversion of these vessels to ammonia.

The Mark III membrane technology tank has been adapted for compatibility with ammonia, offering both Seaspan and ZIM greater operational flexibility in case of changes in environmental regulations.

In addition to the engineering services and on-site technical assistance, GTT will assist Seaspan through every step of its first LNG-fuelled project: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels. Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. Seaspan will also benefit for the availability of the HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

The vessels will also be fitted with GTT digital platform for monitoring and optimising their operational performance and their environmental footprint.

Vessels deliveries are scheduled to occur between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “This first collaboration on LNG fuel business with our long-time partner Samsung Heavy Industries, for the shipowner Seaspan and the charterer ZIM, is a major milestone for GTT. We are particularly proud that leading shipbuilding and shipping companies recognise and choose GTT’s innovative solutions. The ammonia compatibility of the ordered vessels offers flexibility and demonstrates GTT’s continued commitment to protect shipowners investments in a context where they have to constantly adapt to evolving environmental regulations.”

Henry (Ho-hyun) Jeong, Executive Vice President & Chief Technical Officer of SHI, said: “After the construction of the first FLNG and the first large capacity ethane tanker, SHI, with the support of GTT, is once again positioning itself as a pioneer in the development of innovative solutions. This order signifies another step towards naval solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Torsten Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer of Seaspan, said: “Seaspan prides itself on being a creative solution provider, and we work very closely with our customers to support their strategies and objectives. In this case, we are excited and proud to support ZIM’s ambitions to operate highly efficient vessels with a very low environmental impact. By working with ZIM, GTT, SHI and DNV on ‘Ammonia Ready’ features, we are taking a long-term view toward futureproofing these vessels.”

David Arbel, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of ZIM, stated: “ZIM as charterer is striving for zero environmental impact in our operations, with special focus on alternative non-polluting fuel use. ‘Green’ ammonia is a potential marine fuel as the shipping industry moves to a zero-carbon future. ZIM feels very proud to be a part of this technical challenge shifting from fossil fuels to renewables.”