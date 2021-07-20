Charter signed for LNG-fuelled Capesize bulk carrier

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (“K” LINE) has signed a long-term consecutive voyage charter with JFE Steel Corporation regarding the upcoming new-build Capesize bulk carrier (210 000 DWT) fuelled by LNG. The construction of the company's first LNG-fuelled bulk carrier will be ordered to NIHON SHIPYARD CO., LTD and the vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 1H24.

The vessel is called a next-generation vessel as it is designed to cope with environmental issues. It will reduce the emissions of CO 2 by 25 - 30%, SOx by almost 100%, and NOx by around 85% with the use of LNG instead of conventional heavy fuel oil. Moreover, the vessel reaches more 40% of CO 2 emission reduction in the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) which fully aligns with the reduction target of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“K” LINE will also install Seawing, an automated kite system utilising wind power supplied by Airseas, to increase the effects of decarbonisation. “K” LINE has been promoting a corporative policy of sustainable management in terms of environment, society, and economy to satisfy global needs concerning climate change and SDGs continuously now and future. The introduction of the next-generation vessel is one of the projects within this sustainable management approach. It will be a significant step for the company to stimulate the well-being of society as an integrated logistics company.

With “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050, “K” LINE will flexibly and proactively listen to customer demands including environmental issues and find the best solution to contribute to the sustainable development of the society.