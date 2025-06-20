Kelsian signs contract for workforce transportation services for CP2 LNG project

Kelsian Group Ltd has announced that Hotard Coaches, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kelsian’s All Aboard America! Holdings, Inc. (AAAHI), has signed a binding contract with Worley Field Services, Inc., EPC contractor for CP2 LNG, to provide workforce transportation services for the construction and development phase of the CP2 LNG project owned by Venture Global LNG in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the US. The contract was awarded to Hotard following a competitive tender process.

The scope of the contract includes a comprehensive, turnkey transport solution; covering vehicle, operations, maintenance, and onsite management; with services expected to begin in June 2025. The scope, volume, and schedule of transportation services under the contract will align with the project milestones and volume of the workforce at the construction site and vary throughout the contract period. Whilst the revenue to be earned under the contract is uncertain and subject to change, the initial work scope for Hotard is currently anticipated to be delivered over an approximately three-year period to August 2028, securing total contract revenue of approximately US$59 million. Kelsian does not currently anticipate a material earnings contribution in FY26 from the new contract whilst the CP2 LNG development project is in its mobilisation and ramp up phase.

Kelsian Group CEO, Graeme Legh, said: “Hotard’s success in winning this contract reflects their operational excellence, scale, and significant experience in large scale workforce transportation services.

“We are honoured to continue serving the Gulf Coast’s industrial sector and are proud to support another important energy infrastructure project with reliable, high-capacity transportation solutions.”

Vehicle deployment will be achieved through a combination of Hotard’s existing fleet and asset purchases, currently estimated to require an initial investment of approximately US$13 million during 1H FY26. All capital investment and associated returns will be evaluated in line with Kelsian’s Capital Management and Allocation Framework .