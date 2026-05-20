KEPCO renews LNG-fired power plant

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc. has decided to proceed with a renewal project at the Himeji No. 1 power station with state-of-the-art high-efficiency combined cycle units.

The company has conducted a feasibility study for this renewal with the aim of ensuring a stable supply of electricity and contributing to the realisation of a zero-carbon society.

The Himeji No. 1 power station is an LNG-fired power plant that has been in operation for approximately 30 years. The renewal project is expected to im-proved power generation efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emission fac-tor.

Over the medium to long term, the company will continue to contribute to the realisation of a zero-carbon society by 2050 through the adoption of advanced technologies such as zero-carbon fuels (hydrogen and/or ammonia) and/or carbon capture, utilisation, and storage.

The company will continue the environmental impact assessment process while taking into account feedback from local communities and relevant adminis-trative authorities, with the aim of commencing commercial operation in or after fiscal year 2033.