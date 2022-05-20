GTT receives order from Hyundai Heavy Industries

GTT has been chosen in April 2022 by its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of six LNG fuelled container vessels.

These six vessels will have a capacity of 7900 containers each and will be equipped with LNG tanks, holding up to 6000 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

LNG is today the marine fuel of choice option to preserve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulphur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91%, and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship emissions of CO 2 by up to 20% compared to a conventional ship.

The vessels delivery is scheduled to occur between 4Q24 and 2Q25.