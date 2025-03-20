U.S. DOE signs export authorisation for Venture Global CP2 LNG

US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has approved an LNG export authorisation to the Venture Global CP2 LNG export project proposed for Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

“The benefits of expanding US LNG exports have never been more clear, and I am proud to be taking action to support the American people and our allies abroad with more affordable, reliable, secure American energy,” said Secretary Wright.

The issuance to CP2 marks the fifth LNG-related approval from DOE since President Trump took office, following an export approval to Commonwealth LNG, an order on rehearing removing barriers for the use of LNG as bunkering fuel, an approval providing the Golden Pass LNG terminal more time to commence exports, and approval granting the Delfin LNG project additional time to commence exports.

Once constructed, CP2, owned by Venture Global, will be able to export up to 3.96 billion ft3/d of LNG.

The authorisation conditionally grants CP2 authorisation to export LNG to non-free trade agreement countries from the proposed CP2 LNG project. In the order, DOE finds that LNG exports from CP2 LNG are likely to yield economic benefits to the US, diversify global LNG supplies, and improve energy security for US allies and trading partners over the course of the export term through 2050. DOE expects to issue a final order to CP2 LNG in the coming months.