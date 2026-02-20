INPEX granted environmental approval for Abadi LNG project

INPEX CORP. has announced that, through its subsidiary INPEX Masela Ltd, it received environmental approval for the Abadi LNG project from the government of Indonesia based on the environmental and social impact assessment, known locally as Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL). The project is currently in the FEED work stage.

The environmental approval covers the core elements of the project from drilling operations to the construction and operation of production and processing facilities, as well as the natural gas liquefaction plant, and marks a significant milestone in the development of the project. With this approval in place, INPEX plans to progressively commence preparatory work at the project site, while securing the understanding and co-operation of the Indonesian government, relevant local authorities, and surrounding communities.

The project’s annual LNG production volume is expected to reach 9.5 million t, equivalent to more than 10% of Japan’s annual LNG imports. The project is expected to contribute to improving energy security in Indonesia, Japan, and other Asian countries and generate a stable supply of low-carbon energy over the long term, based on its world-leading gas field properties and plentiful reserves enabling efficient development as well as the project’s CCS component.