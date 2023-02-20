QatarEnergy to take over marketing and related activities managed by Qatargas

QatarEnergy has announced that it will be taking over all the marketing and related activities currently managed by Qatargas Operating Company Ltd. The integration of such activities into QatarEnergy is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The strengthened alignment of LNG marketing activities within QatarEnergy will leverage a combined set of technical, commercial, and financial capabilities of both organisations to create an enhanced centre of excellence for the marketing and sale of all energy products exported from the State of Qatar.

Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “The integration of the LNG marketing activities into QatarEnergy is a strategic decision taken as part of its growth journey and reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence in everything we do. It is also aimed at further strengthening the State of Qatar’s global LNG offering to our customers and enabling us to provide a unified customer and stakeholder interface with greater value.”

“This move takes QatarEnergy one step closer to achieving our vision to becoming one of the best energy companies in the world, and we are grateful for the support that our trusted international partners have placed in us for delivering on this critical strategic initiative. It goes without saying that we will ensure business continuity and a seamless transition, during which Qatargas will continue to deliver on all its commitments with no interruption,” Al-Kaabi added.

QatarEnergy currently manages the marketing and sale of all products produced for export by its group of companies/affiliates, with the exception of LNG and Helium.

Once the aforementioned integration is concluded, QatarEnergy will be the single point of responsibility for all existing and prospective customers interested in the purchase of energy products from the State of Qatar and will be able to provide a diversified products and services offering with a superior integrated portfolio.