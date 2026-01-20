Woodfibre LNG moves another step closer to completion

Woodfibre LNG has welcomed the arrival of two major modules for the Wood-fibre LNG facility, reaching another important construction milestone in making the world’s first net-zero LNG facility a reality. The Pretreatment module and the Process Utility module mark the 13th and 14th modules arriving to the Woodfibre LNG project site, pushing construction progress to close to 60% complete.

“These modules are critical building blocks of Woodfibre LNG; both serving critical functions within the operations of our future facility,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO, Woodfibre LNG, “It’s tremendously exciting to move another step closer to construction completion and bringing more Canadian LNG to global markets.”

The Pretreatment module removes impurities from natural gas feedstock, such as any moisture or any trace gases so the gas meets strict specifications for liquefaction. This is important as other substances, such as water, will freeze solid at lower temperatures than the -162°C required to create LNG, causing the potential for process disruption or equipment damage. The pretreatment module is among the largest modules for the facility, weighing over 12 292 t and measuring more than 90 m long and 47 m high – roughly the size of a 12 storey building almost as long as a soccer field.

The Process Utility module supplies the critical common process utilities for the LNG process, including the tempered cooling water system, hot oil heating system, and the thermal oxidiser. Overall, the Process Utility module is a hub that supports multiple pieces of the LNG process, helping to maintain the right temperatures for the process and providing additional emissions reduction management when required.

The modules arrived aboard a specialised heavy lift vessel, the Seaway Swan, on 17 January 2026. Following inspections, the sea welds attaching the modules to the deck of the ship were cut and the modules are being prepared to be unloaded and moved into position using self-propelled modular transporters. Another five modules are due to arrive over the next few months.