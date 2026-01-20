ADNOC Gas signs LNG deal with HPCL

ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries, a world-class integrated gas processing and sales company, has announced the signing of a sales and purchase agreement val-ued at between US$2.5 – US$3 billion for a period of 10 years with Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL).

The agreement was announced during a visit to India by Sheikh, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he met with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Vikas Kaushal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd exchanged the signed contract, reiterating the importance of the growing relationship between ADNOC, its partners and customers in India.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “We are pleased to sign this long-term LNG supply agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation which reflects the strong and growing energy partnership between the UAE and India. This agreement underscores ADNOC Gas’ commitment to delivering reliable LNG to meet global demand, while supporting India’s ambition to increase natural gas to 15% of its energy mix by 2030.”

This agreement converts a previously signed heads of agreement between the two companies into a long-term SPA and is valued at approximately US$2.5 – US$3 billion over its duration, for the export of 0.5 million tpy of LNG. The milestone agreement represents a further step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and India, while reinforcing ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable and trusted supplier of LNG to Asia’s fast-growing markets.

It now brings the total value of contracts being supported and operated by ADNOC Gas to over US$20 billion. India is now the UAE’s largest customer and a very important part of ADNOC Gas’ LNG strategy. The company’s growth is tied to the continued success of India.