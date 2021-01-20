Novatek's Cryogas-Vysotsk project reaches LNG production milestone

Pao Novatek has announced that Cryogas-Vysotsk, a joint venture with Gazprombank, has produced its one millionth ton of LNG after commencing operations in 2019.

Since 2019, Cryogas-Vysotsk has dispatched more than 200 LNG carriers and 1200 trucks to a diverse geography including Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland, and Spain. The project has supplied more than 80 trucks to the Russian domestic market as part of Novatek’s commercial activities to provide clean-burning LNG for the consumers in the Murmansk region and the company’s network of LNG fuelling stations.

Novatek’s Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson noted: “Cryogas-Vysotsk has a broad and diverse geography of customers as this important project serves the entire Baltic region clean-burning natural gas needs amid tightening environmental requirements for marine and automotive fuels.”