BBGI, Keppel, and CleanEdge to advance bio-LNG business in Thailand

BBGI Public Company Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Keppel Ltd, through its Infrastructure Division, and CleanEdge Resources Ltd, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly research and develop a bio-LNG project in Thailand.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing renewable energy from bio-based fuels across Southeast Asia. The three partners aim to develop the project and expand production capacity in Thailand over the next 3 – 5 years.

Kittiphong Limsuwanroj, CEO of BBGI, commented: “We are delighted to announce BBGI's commitment, in collaboration with our esteemed partners from Singapore, to study and develop a bio-LNG production project that will become a new flagship of renewable energy initiative for Thailand and the region. This project aligns perfectly with BBGI's vision of fostering sustainable green innovations. The investment in bio-LNG production demonstrates the company’s commitment and marks an essential step towards BBGI's role in energy transition. By producing clean, renewable energy from bio-based fuels, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to Thailand's net zero policy.”

The bio-LNG project, also known as liquefied biomethane, represents an environmentally friendly alternative energy source with a lower carbon intensity, which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The project is expected to have a production capacity of approximately 130 tpd, with a target to commence commercial operations by 2027.