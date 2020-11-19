Gasum signs new agreement with Equinor to expand into ARA region

Gasum is extending its geographical bunkering area from the Nordics to the Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam region – also known as the ARA area. The company has signed a new agreement with long-term partner Equinor to supply LNG to the company’s vessels in the area.

Gasum and Equinor have been co-operating on various projects and LNG supply chain development for Equinor’s vessels since 2011. Lately, Gasum has been bunkering Equinor’s oil tankers which are involved in shipping crude oil from North Sea to Swedish and Baltic ports.

“We are very proud that Equinor chose Gasum as their partner in the ARA region. Equinor is one of the forerunners using LNG in their operations, and they were our first LNG customer in the maritime segment. This new agreement marks yet another milestone in our co-operation and in Gasum’s growth”, says Gasum’s LNG Maritime Sales Director Jacob Granqvist.

The bunkering for Equinor will mainly be performed by Gasum’s bunker vessels: Coralius and Kairos. Cooperation with Equinor in the ARA region extends Gasum’s existing business area, with the potential for the company to also serve other customers in the region. This development promotes Gasum’s objective to provide solutions for decarbonising the shipping industry.