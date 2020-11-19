 Skip to main content
  4. Cryonorm signs historic LNG fuel system order with Concordia Damen Shipbuilding

Cryonorm signs historic LNG fuel system order with Concordia Damen Shipbuilding

Published by
 LNG Industry,

Cryonorm has signed a contract for 40 LNG marine fuel systems for eco-friendly barges with Concordia Damen Shipbuilding.

Each of the 110 x 11.5 m barges will be equipped with an LNG fuel system with a 60 m3 tank for its propulsion. Compared to a diesel-powered barge, these barges emit approximately 80% less particulate matter and 70% less nitrogen oxides. They also boast a CO2 reduction of 25%.

Further innovative barge design by Concordia has facilitated very shallow draught capabilities – 2800 t on 3.25 m draught – in order to maximise cargo carrying capacity on Dutch, Belgian, and German canal and river networks.

The delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for November 2021. After that, the yard will aim to deliver one vessel per month, completing the order by December 2024.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/19112020/cryonorm-signs-historic-lng-fuel-system-order-with-concordia-damen-shipbuilding/

You might also like

 Webinar

[WHITE PAPER] Gas & Flame Detection: Liquified Natural Gas Fueling Stations

A whitepaper exploring gas & flame detection at Liquified Natural Gas Fueling Stations

Download your free copy today »

 

*

LNG Industry Spotlight with Linde Engineering

LNG Industry Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, was recently joined by Feras Alhothali, Innovation Manager, and Philipp von Breitenbuch, Product Manager, from Linde Engineering to discuss their recent article in LNG Industry.

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG as fuel news LNG news in Europe