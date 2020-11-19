Cryonorm signs historic LNG fuel system order with Concordia Damen Shipbuilding

Cryonorm has signed a contract for 40 LNG marine fuel systems for eco-friendly barges with Concordia Damen Shipbuilding.

Each of the 110 x 11.5 m barges will be equipped with an LNG fuel system with a 60 m3 tank for its propulsion. Compared to a diesel-powered barge, these barges emit approximately 80% less particulate matter and 70% less nitrogen oxides. They also boast a CO 2 reduction of 25%.

Further innovative barge design by Concordia has facilitated very shallow draught capabilities – 2800 t on 3.25 m draught – in order to maximise cargo carrying capacity on Dutch, Belgian, and German canal and river networks.

The delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for November 2021. After that, the yard will aim to deliver one vessel per month, completing the order by December 2024.