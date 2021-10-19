GE signs contract with Samsung Heavy Industries

GE Power Conversion announced today it has been awarded a new contract with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to supply its SeaGreen™ Power Take Off (PTO) system, incorporating GE’s latest medium voltage Advanced Permanent Magnet Machine (APMM), for Maran Gas Maritime’s new LNG carrier. The LNG carrier is due for delivery to Maran, the LNG shipping specialists based in Greece, in 2023 and will be built at Samsung Heavy Industries’ yard in Geoje, South Korea.

GE has a strong position in supplying power and propulsion systems for LNG carriers with references on more than 100 ships, supported by technical expertise, commissioning, and through-life service support. For this most recent contract, GE’s APMM-powered technology will help to provide increased reliability and efficiency, helping to reduce Maran’s operating costs as well as its ship’s fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. PTO is an effective way of incorporating GE’s hybrid electric ship technology where there is limited space, and it will provide electric power to the ship’s onboard network.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and meeting the future challenges of the marine industry. Once again, we are proud to provide safe, reliable, and efficient solutions to Maran Gas. With GE’s technology, we are helping our customers meet sustainability targets with cleaner and innovative energy solutions” said Loic Thiebaut, Merchant Marine Business Leader at GE Power Conversion.

GE’s scope of supply includes two sets of medium voltage APMM shaft generators offering high power density, a compact design and high thermal performance, and GE’s proven MV7000 medium voltage pulse width modulation (PWM) active front end frequency converters. GE is responsible for design, engineering, commissioning, training, and assistance for sea and gas trials.

The SeaGreen PTO/PTI system helps ship owners to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and meet environmental standards. The system can also drastically decrease the operating hours of auxiliary generators – and their need for maintenance – for additional operational cost savings.

Other advantages of GE’s technology include unrestricted operation in the main engine’s operating speed range, reduced noise levels associated with onboard power generation from auxiliary engines, a Power Take In (PTI) ready system, and its in-house machine and drive single-source integrator product.

The ship will join the fleet of next generation LNG carriers for Maran Gas which will be designed to be the lowest emission LNG carriers on the water.

Andreas Spertos, EVP-Technical Director at Maran Gas, says: “As we expand our fleet of LNG carriers, we are fully committed to ensuring that the new vessels will incorporate the latest technology available which will achieve best efficiency, highest reliability and help to reduce the environmental footprint to the maximum possible extent. The introduction of GE shaft generators helps us to fulfil this commitment.”