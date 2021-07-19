Gasnor and Wintershall Dea sign LNG supply agreement

Gasnor and Wintershall Dea have entered into an agreement on LNG deliveries to supply vessels on the Norwegian shelf. From the start, deliveries will go to Viking Princess, delivered from the LNG bunkering terminal at Mongstad Base.

When using LNG-powered supply vessels, the emissions associated with the supply services will be reduced by approximately 30%. Viking Princess is equipped with technology that makes it possible to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 2400 tpy – corresponding to emissions from approximately 1200 cars.

The 90 m long and 21 wide vessel is equipped with dual fuel engines that can use both MGO (Marine Gasoil) and LNG as fuel, and also has a battery pack for efficient energy management.